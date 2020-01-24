J-3 bent when control stick’s handgrip slips off

According to the pilot, he was flying the tailwheel-equipped Piper J-3L from the rear seat.

During the landing flare to the airport in Astoria, Oregon, with the control stick in an aft position, the control stick’s rubber handgrip slipped off, allowing the stick to move forward.

Before he could recover the stick, the airplane pitched down, and landed hard.

The airplane sustained substantial damage to the firewall, the forward lower fuselage, and the longerons in the tail section.

Probable cause: The control stick handgrip separation from the control stick, resulting in the airplane pitching forward, which resulted in a hard landing.

NTSB Identification: GAA18CA108

This January 2018 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.