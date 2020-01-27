Quartering tailwind flips Cessna 170

The pilot of the tailwheel-equipped Cessna 170 reported that, during taxi after landing at the airport in Auburn, N.Y., he initially applied forward and right yoke inputs because of the tailwind, but transitioned to back and left yoke inputs because the runway was soft and wet.

The airplane encountered a left quartering tailwind gust and spun into an adjacent soy bean field.

The pilot exited the airplane to examine the damage, at which point another wind gust flipped the airplane inverted.

The pilot reported that, after he exited the airplane, he observed windshield damage before the second wind gust occurred. The airplane sustained substantial damage to the windshield.

The pilot reported that there were no preaccident mechanical failures or malfunctions with the airplane that would have precluded normal operation.

The pilot reported that the wind was from the southwest between 8 and 15 knots. The airplane was taxiing north.

The FAA’s Airplane Flying Handbook, FAA-H-8083-3B, contains a section titled “Taxiing,” which states the following: When taxiing with a quartering tailwind, the elevator should be held in the DOWN position, and the upwind aileron DOWN. Since the wind is striking the airplane from behind, these control positions reduce the tendency of the wind to get under the tail and the wing and to nose the airplane over. The application of these crosswind taxi corrections helps to minimize the weathervaning tendency and ultimately results in making the airplane easier to steer.”

Probable cause: The pilot’s improper wind correction inputs while taxiing with a quartering tailwind.

NTSB Identification: GAA18CA100

This January 2018 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.