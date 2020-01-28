Picture of the Day: TwinBee

Thomas Hines submitted the following photo and note: “One of the few TwinBees still flying, UC-1. I believe there are about six still airworthy. My wife and I picked it up for the owner and flew it from North Carolina to upstate New York. There were no experienced instructors available, so I checked myself out and found it to be a very different airplane, locking tailwheel, STOL and amphibious. I’m now CFI in it.”



