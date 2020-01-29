Dale Weir earns Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award

His father told him to ride his bike to the Renton, Washington, airport and see if anyone needed a hand. The first person Dale Weir met was aircraft designer and historian Pete Bowers. Pete put Dale to work on his Bowers Fly Baby.

And, as they say, “the rest is history.”

Dale Weir receives his Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award from retired FAA employee Dave Lehman.

On Nov. 8, 2019, Dale received the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award from the FAA recognizing Dale’s more than 50 years of safe flight operations.

Dale received the award at the Puget Sound Antique Airplane Club meeting.

After serendipitously meeting Bowers, Dale went on to earn his Private Pilot certificate and Instrument rating, before being drafted into the Army. Dale flew CH-47 Chinooks in Vietnam, where he earned a Distinguished Flying Cross.

Dale Weir with his family (from left) son Ryan, grandson Mason, Dale, daughter Shannon, daughter-in-law Tammy, and granddaughter Abbie.

Following Vietnam, Dale flew for Columbia Helicopters for 37 years and finished his career with Erickson Air Crane flying the Sikorsky S-64 Aircrane. Today, Dale is retired and lives on Crest Airpark in Kent, Wash., flying one of his three antique airplanes.

In total, Dale has accumulated more than 32,000 accident free flight hours, with more than 28,000 in helicopters.

As of Jan. 14, 2020, just 5,919 pilots have earned the Master Pilot Award.