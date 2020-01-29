Pilot inadvertently puts gear up while landing

The pilot of the retractable-landing-gear-equipped Cessna 210 reported that, during approach to the airport in Sussex, N.J., the green landing gear extended light was illuminated.

He further reported that “it was possible that he inadvertently cycled the landing gear back to a gear up position.”

The airplane landed gear up and was destroyed by a post-accident fire.

During a telephone interview with a National Transportation Safety Board investigator, the pilot reported that the landing gear handle and the trim wheel were next to each other, and it is probable that, when operating the trim wheel, he moved the landing gear handle.

He added that that there were no preaccident mechanical failures or malfunctions with the airplane that would have precluded normal operation.

Probable cause: The pilot’s inadvertent landing gear retraction during approach.

NTSB Identification: GAA18CA115

This January 2018 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.