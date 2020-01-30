LA County Air Show puts out call for volunteers

LANCASTER, California — A volunteer information meeting will be held Feb. 6, 2020, for the March 21-22 Los Angeles County Air Show.

“Our dedicated volunteers are the core foundation of our show,” said Betty Evans, volunteer manager. “We would not be able to do it without them. We have about 50% of the volunteers needed to make the show a success.”

The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the Learn 4 Life facility, 177 Holston Ave., in Lancaster.

Headlining this year’s Air Show will be the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, who will perform both days of the air show.

This year’s schedule also includes the USAF F-22 Raptor Demo Team, the Lightning Formation Team, Tora, Tora, Tora, and a full schedule of world-renowned aerobatic performers from all over the country, according to organizers.

Volunteer applications are available at LACountyAirShow.com.