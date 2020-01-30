Piper dealership expands to northeast

Piper Aircraft has expanded Skytech‘s territory to include Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, and Vermont.

Skytech has been a Piper dealer for nearly 40 years in the mid-Atlantic region with offices in Baltimore at Carroll County Regional Airport (KDMW) and Rock Hill, S.C., at York County Airport (KUZA).

In support of the territory expansion, Skytech will appoint at least three Authorized Piper Service Centers in New England. The group is expected to include long-time Piper affiliate Shoreline Aviation in Marshfield, Massachusetts, and a second existing Piper affiliate, Three Wing Aviation in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Skytech intends to appoint a third support center, located in southern Maine in the near future.