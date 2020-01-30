STEM Flights lands at KOKV

WINCHESTER, Virginia — STEM Flights, a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization, has selected Winchester Regional Airport (KOKV) as its headquarters and base of operations for its Cessna 172 aircraft.

STEM Flights’ mission is to create “positive experiences in general aviation and inspire America’s youth to pursue STEM careers,” according to officials.

STEM Flights partners with public schools or other education organizations to provide no-cost education and flight experiences to young adults.

“Students are matched with a pilot mentor from the local community to plan and execute a mission that aligns with their individual interests,” officials explained. “Post-flight actions include mission feedback, career guidance, and resource assistance.”

“The technological advantage that America used to enjoy has eroded significantly over the past couple of decades,” said Dave Brubaker, a retired Air Force fighter pilot and STEM Flights founder. “The number of technology jobs being outsourced to other countries is staggering.”

STEM Flights aims to rebuild America’s technological lead in the world through STEM education in the cockpit of an aircraft, he adds.

Welcoming STEM Flights to KOKV is a win for both the airport and community, according to Airport Authority Executive Director Nick Sabo.

“One can draw a short line between sparking an interest in aviation at an early age and an enriching career in the industry,” he said. “We are glad to have a group based here that promotes that very ideal.”