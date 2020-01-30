Takeoff in snow bends Cessna 185

The pilot of the tailwheel-equipped Cessna 185 reported that, during takeoff from a snow-covered airstrip in Lowman, Idaho, the left wheel encountered a “foot deep snow bank.”

The airplane veered left and nosed over.

It sustained substantial damage to the left wing and vertical stabilizer.

The pilot reported that there were no preaccident mechanical failures or malfunctions with the airplane that would have precluded normal operation.

Probable cause: The pilot’s selection of unsuitable terrain for takeoff, which resulted in a loss of directional control.

NTSB Identification: GAA18CA106

This January 2018 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.