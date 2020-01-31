Crosswind forces plane into lamp post

The pilot reported that, while taxiing with a tailwind, he realized the Swearingen SA227 was moving too fast.

He applied brakes and reverse engine thrust.

He added that he attempted to turn the airplane, but was unable to do so. A strong crosswind “forced” the airplane to the left and off the parking ramp at the airport in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

The plane hit a lamp post and came to rest, sustaining substantial damage to the left wing.

The automated weather observation system at the airport reported that, about the time of the accident, the wind was from 280° at 21 knots, gusting to 27 knots.

The pilot reported that there were no preaccident mechanical failures or malfunctions with the airplane that would have precluded normal operation.

Probable cause: The pilot’s failure to maintain directional control while taxiing in gusting tailwind conditions.

NTSB Identification: GAA18CA098

This January 2018 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.