Rising costs leads museums to suspend B-17 operations

Officials with the National Warplane Museum in Geneseo, New York, have decided they can no longer afford to fly the late David Tallichet’s Boeing B-17G Flying Fortress, and will return the aircraft to the warbird collector’s estate.

The B-17 is known as The Movie Memphis Belle, because of the markings the aircraft gained during the making of the 1988 film, Memphis Belle. The museum has leased the B-17 for the past four years.

According to a report in Warbird Digest, this follows an announcement by the Lone Star Flight Museum in Houston, Texas, that it does not plan to fly its B-17 or B-25 in 2020.

The Movie Memphis Belle at SUN ‘n FUN 2018. (Photo by Jose Ramos)

In a statement on its website, Lone Star officials said “Due to rising operational expenses, sales of flights and passenger operations on our B-25 and B-17 are suspended for the remainder of 2020. We will evaluate flying status at the end of the year.”

On Facebook, museum officials noted the B-17 is not retired or grounded.

“We have only suspended flying for the remainder of this year. We will maintain the B-17 in airworthy condition and will evaluate flying status at the end of the year,” officials said. “Our B-17 is an important part of our warbird collection and will continue to be on display at the museum and open periodically for tours. We hope you all visit the museum very soon to see it and the other aircraft we have on display.”

Meanwhile, officials at the National Warplane Museum, in their announcement about “The Movie Memphis Belle,” said “in light of the increasing hourly operating and insurance costs in connection with the aircraft, the museum’s board of trustees has decided to cease operating the airplane effective immediately and terminate the lease of the aircraft. We have notified the Tallichet family and are working through the process of returning the aircraft.”

According to the report at Warbird Digest, “it is important to note that the B-17 is not being grounded, just that the National Warplane Museum has decided they can no longer justify the resources necessary to both lease and operate the aircraft. Presumably, the aircraft will find another home where she will continue flying, but this is not a given, sadly, in today’s environment.”