True Stories of Air Traffic Control: ‘You Saved My Life’

A video recently posted to YouTube by the FAA follows a VFR flight into IMC that could have ended tragically, but instead ends in a safe landing for a general aviation pilot and his wife in their Mooney. It’s a riveting four minutes as we watch how ATC takes this pilot under their wing.
