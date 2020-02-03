Alpha Aviation earns STC for O-200A on Ercoupes C, CD, D, E, and G models

Alpha Aviation has earned an STC for the O-200A engine on Ercoupe C, CD, D, E, and G models.

The approval culminates a 25-month effort seeking authorization that allows owners of Ercoupe 415C and CD aircraft to replace aging, out-of-production TCM C75 and C85 engines with the readily available TCM O-200A series powerplant without the loss of Light-Sport Aircraft (LSA) eligibility, according to Alpha Aviation officials.

The TCM O-200A engine brings numerous benefits, including increased power of up to 30%, a stronger crankcase, improved motor mounts, and the Marvel Schebler MA -3SPA carburetor, which is designed with an accelerator pump for easier starting and lower maintenance, company officials note.

Ercoupe 415CD. Photo by Ad Meskens.

During the certification process, the previously approved installation instructions and drawings were updated, company officials noted. Items changed included a simplification of the right front baffle rework, a wiring change that allows the red electric fuel pump warning light to glow at any time that power is up in the aircraft and fuel is not flowing to the header tank, the development of an FAA approved Aircraft Flight Manual Supplement (AFMS) to enhance safety, and FAA approved instructions for continued airworthiness to ensure all maintenance tasks are identified, company officials explained.

Continental O-200D. Courtesy Continental Motors.

Beginning in February 2020, Alpha Aviation will have available the recently amended STC documentation packages and PMA approved hardware kits, which include the fuel pump, fuel pressure switch, and miscellaneous items required to accomplish the fuel system modification. The engine, propeller, and associated hardware items remain the responsibility of the installer, as the STC permits the use of new, rebuilt, or continued time components to accomplish the TCM O200A engine installation.

The STC and hardware kits are priced at $799. A push button starter kit is available for an additional $44.