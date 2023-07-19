Odd fuel system leads to fuel starvation

The Stinson Junior SR was in-bound to the airport in Ripon, Wisconsin, via a visual flight rules arrival procedure when the engine lost total power.

The pilot conducted a forced landing to a muddy field where the airplane nosed over and came to rest inverted.

The pilot received minor injuries in the crash, while the three passengers were not injured.

The responding FAA inspector noted substantial damage to the empennage. The inspector also noted that the one fuel tank was empty and there was fuel staining on the soil.

The pilot reported that the airplane should have had about 15 to 20 gallons of fuel remaining. He added that the carburetor was recently overhauled and that there might have been something wrong with the carburetor.

In a subsequent conversation, the pilot reported that he believed that nothing was wrong with the carburetor, but the airplane had an “odd fuel system” and if the fuel level was low, the engine could experience fuel starvation due to decreased fuel pressure, to which he attributed the loss of engine power.

Probable Cause: A total loss of engine power due to fuel starvation.

NTSB Identification: 103589

To download the final report. Click here. This will trigger a PDF download to your device.

This July 2021 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.