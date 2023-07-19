General Aviation News

Because flying is cool

Odd fuel system leads to fuel starvation

By · · 1 Comment

The Stinson Junior SR was in-bound to the airport in Ripon, Wisconsin, via a visual flight rules arrival procedure when the engine lost total power.

The pilot conducted a forced landing to a muddy field where the airplane nosed over and came to rest inverted.

The pilot received minor injuries in the crash, while the three passengers were not injured.

The responding FAA inspector noted substantial damage to the empennage. The inspector also noted that the one fuel tank was empty and there was fuel staining on the soil.

The pilot reported that the airplane should have had about 15 to 20 gallons of fuel remaining. He added that the carburetor was recently overhauled and that there might have been something wrong with the carburetor.

In a subsequent conversation, the pilot reported that he believed that nothing was wrong with the carburetor, but the airplane had an “odd fuel system” and if the fuel level was low, the engine could experience fuel starvation due to decreased fuel pressure, to which he attributed the loss of engine power.

Probable Cause: A total loss of engine power due to fuel starvation.

NTSB Identification: 103589

To download the final report. Click here. This will trigger a PDF download to your device.

This July 2021 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Join 110,000 readers each month and get the latest news and entertainment from the world of general aviation direct to your inbox, daily. Sign up here.

Curious to know what fellow pilots think on random stories on the General Aviation News website? Click on our Recent Comments page to find out. Read our Comment Policy here.

Comments

  1. OK. ? Does anyone know what makes the fuel system ‘ODD’ on this aircraft.?
    It has 2 fuel tanks, a selector valve, and liens to the carb.
    So, what is ‘odd’ about it ? inadequate gravity fuel pressure ? …or is this the pilot’s explanation for miss-managing the fuel ?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.