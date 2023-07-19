Textron reveals enhancements for high-wing Cessnas

General Aviation News

WICHITA, Kansas — Textron Aviation has unveiled several enhancements to its iconic Cessna high-wing piston aircraft lineup — the Cessna Skyhawk, Cessna Skylane, Cessna Turbo Skylane, and Cessna Turbo Stationair HD — including new seating, updated instrument panels, and new exterior paint styles.

“When designing the next interior for the iconic aircraft family, it was important that we include feedback from customers and fans,” said Christi Tannahill, senior vice president, Customer Experience. “The result is a more modern, sporty feel that aligns with our family of Cessna Citation jets for the best aviation experience.”

The first change that customers will notice is an “enhanced level of comfort and functionality throughout the aircraft,” company officials said, noting that includes new power headset jacks and charging ports at every seat (USB A and C device compatibility), upgraded seats with additional support and padding, and a new center armrest for the Cessna Skylane, Turbo Skylane, and Turbo Stationair HD.

Other changes include a black instrument panel, new side panels, window locks, air vents, and new standard paint schemes.

The new interiors will be on display in a Cessna Skyhawk at the 2023 EAA AirVenture Oshkosh.

The new enhancements will be available to customers starting in 2024.

