This is an excerpt from a report made to the Aviation Safety Reporting System. The narrative is written by the pilot, rather than FAA or NTSB officials. To maintain anonymity, many details, such as aircraft model or airport, are often scrubbed from the reports.

I was flying back to my home base after a trip for fuel. I announced multiple times my intentions to fly overhead midfield and make a left teardrop to enter the right downwind.

As I was making my teardrop turn I hear Aircraft Y announce that he’s entering the pattern at the right crosswind leg.

I already had a bad feeling hearing a pilot say he’s entering the pattern at the right crosswind instead of an approved pattern entry procedure.

I enter the downwind at midfield and make my call. Seconds after my call Aircraft Y announces that he is below me and said some other remark that I didn’t pay attention to because I looked off my right side and saw Aircraft Y off my right side barely below me and flying in a direction angled towards me and not parallel to the runway.

I take immediate evasive action, making a climbing steep left turn. As I climb away I noticed he banked towards me more, eventually passing under me.

He didn’t seem to think he did anything wrong. Shortly after he landed, he parked at the FBO, received fuel, and departed shortly after. I checked his flight path on FlightAware after he arrived at his destination and again he joined the pattern on a crosswind leg, which is not recommended and potentially dangerous.

Primary Problem: Airport

ACN: 1961856