New online service allows you to train with a CFI anytime, anywhere

A new service connects pilots and flight instructors online for ground instruction, flight simulator training, and more.

InstaCFI, which has partnered with Sporty’s, offers flexible learning opportunities through video calls.

To schedule a session online, pilots can select from the CFIs on the InstaCFI list, which gives a brief profile of each CFI, including qualifications and aircraft specialties.

Pilots then select how much time they’d like, usually one or two hours. Lessons are $64 an hour.

Once a date and time are requested, pilots will receive a calendar invite containing a Google Meet video link. At the scheduled time all you have to do is click on the invite link and the lesson begins.

According to officials with Sporty’s, InstaCFI’s roster of instructors features a wide range of experience and can provide advanced instruction beyond private pilot training.

Some examples include:

Written test prep assistance

Mock oral exam in preparation for the check ride

Weather briefing guidance when planning a flight around complex weather systems

Simulated flight lessons using Microsoft Flight Simulator or X-Plane

Avionics training

How to use advanced features in EFB apps like ForeFlight

Planning an IFR flight into busy airspace and instrument approach review

Aircraft owner guidance on maintenance decisions

Paperwork and legal requirements to fly to Canada or the Bahamas

If both the pilot and CFI use ForeFlight, the CFI can provide remote logbook entries through the app as a record of training.

For more information: InstaCFI.com.