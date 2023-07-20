One step closer to FAA’s proposed changes to LSA

The FAA has released a long-awaited rulemaking proposal to do away with Light Sport Aircraft (LSA) weight limits and other restrictions on pilots who fly them, a move general aviation advocates have been championing for years.

The rulemaking proposal released for public inspection July 19, 2023, is the product of a years-long effort to modernize aircraft certification, known as the Modernization of Special Airworthiness Certificates (MOSAIC) initiative. The initiative is an effort to overhaul the LSA rules established in 2004 and enable certification of new technologies that lead to safer and more capable aircraft.

“This rule would amend aircraft, pilot, maintenance, and operational requirements to increase both the safety and performance of these aircraft while mitigating risk,” the FAA noted in the proposed rule. “The FAA recognizes that this is a balancing act — where the risk is increased due to greater capability in one area, mitigations may be required from the other areas.”

The proposed rule also points out the “successful safety record” of LSA, which “validates certification requirements established in the 2004 final rule and provides support for expanding the scope of certification for light-sport category aircraft and operations.”

General aviation advocates heralded the new rules.

“MOSAIC had its genesis with a conversation between EAA and FAA officials nearly a decade ago, as we focused on safely creating more aviation opportunities for those who wanted to participate,” said Jack J. Pelton, CEO and chairman of the board of the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA). “Now that the NPRM is being released, we will study it closely and supply focused comments to ensure that the goals of this EAA-inspired initiative remain in the final language developed by the FAA. It will also undoubtedly be a topic of conversation as we gather for EAA AirVenture Oshkosh next week.”

EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2023 kicks off July 24 at Wittman Regional Airport (KOSH) in Wisconsin.

Officials with the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) note the rulemaking proposal extends to more than 300 pages, with effects on experimental amateur-built aircraft and restricted category aircraft. It also proposes changes to right-of-way rules around Class G airports to eliminate present distinctions among various types of “powered” aircraft currently referenced in FAR 91.113.

AOPA officials noted the association “pushed hard to expand the light sport aircraft definition, relax most current operating limitations, and allow certain operations for hire reserved for certified aircraft.”

Officials with both EAA and AOPA note that changing the limitations of LSAs from an arbitrary weight to performance-based metrics will allow for larger and more capable aircraft and permit a wider range of students and instructors to fly them, significantly increasing access to flight training.

The new rules are expected to:

Increase stall speed to 54 knots

Increase the maximum speed to 250 knots CAS

Allow controllable-pitch propellers

Allow retractable landing gear

The increase in stall speed will enable increased aircraft weights for more robust airframes, installation of safety enhancing equipment, higher fuel capacity, and more seating capacity, AOPA officials noted. The change also will allow airplane designs up to about 3,000 pounds to be included in this rulemaking, they added.

MOSAIC will also enable innovation by removing the restriction that powered LSAs must have a reciprocating engine. This will enable future electric, hybrid, distributed power, and other new propulsion technologies, EAA officials said.

The FAA also proposes allowing sport pilots to fly four-seat aircraft, but the current limitation of one passenger remains unchanged:

“To enable the design and manufacture of light-sport category aircraft that are safe to fly with increased capacity and ability, this proposal would apply new design and manufacturing requirements,” the FAA wrote in the proposed rule. “This would allow growth and innovation within performance-based safety parameters. This proposal also expands aircraft that sport pilots can operate. Under this proposal, sport pilots could operate airplanes designed with up to four seats, even though they would remain limited to operating with only one passenger.”

MOSAIC also includes an expansion of the sport pilot certificate.

“By leveraging sport pilot’s system of training and instructor endorsements, we believe that current and future sport pilots can expand the privileges of their initial certificate to operate larger and more capable aircraft,” EAA officials said. “This would apply to both sport pilots and higher-rated pilots operating under the privileges of a sport pilot certificate, enhancing a pathway for existing pilots to remain active in general aviation.”

Pilots operating under sport pilot can fly under a valid driver’s license, as long as the most recent medical was not denied and any special issuance medical has not been withdrawn, AOPA officials noted.

Sport pilots will also be able to take advantage of controllable pitch propellers, retractable landing gear, and night VFR operations with appropriate training and endorsements under the proposal.

The new rules also will allow sport pilots flying LSA to perform some commercial operations, such as product demonstration for engines or other modifications. These privileges would also extend to experimental aircraft that have flown at least 50 hours, provided that the applicant has established an inspection and maintenance program, AOPA officials noted.