Video: Oshkosh before the show

Frederick A. Johnsen, who is on site covering EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2023 for General Aviation News, put together these videos documenting some of the activity at Wittman Regional Airport (KOSH) the weekend before the show began.

For those who couldn’t attend — and even those who are there — they give an interesting view of what goes on before the show takes off.

As Fred wrote on the July 22 video introduction: “EAA AirVenture 2023 doesn’t start officially until Monday, July 24, 2023, but a steady stream of inbound aircraft of many types could be seen on Saturday at Wittman Field in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. A summer storm marched across the field in the early afternoon, drenching aircraft and pausing arrivals until it passed.”

And here’s his video from Sunday: