ICON Aircraft unveils new propeller and more at AirVenture

The ICON A5 at the company’s exhibit at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2023 features the new color option. (Photo by ICON Aircraft)

ICON Aircraft, manufacturer of the ICON A5 Light Sport Aircraft, unveiled several new product features and initiatives during the first day of EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2023.

A new four-blade lightweight propeller is now available as an upgrade on a new A5 and can also be retrofitted on previous model years, according to company officials.

Weighing approximately eight pounds less than the previous version, the new propeller improves takeoff distance by 10% to 12%, “increasing the versatility and safety of the aircraft,” company officials said.

A new color option, Astra Red, was unveiled as a Signature Livery design. There are now seven livery designs for the A5, “allowing customers to personalize their aircraft to their unique tastes and preferences,” company officials noted.

On The Way To Certification

ICON Aircraft continues to work with the FAA on Type Certification for the A5, which is anticipated before the end of 2023, according to company officials. They note that the company recently completed the required noise test for Type Certification, which was one of the final remaining steps in the process.

Once certification is complete, ICON will be able to start fulfilling its backlog of international orders for the Type Certified A5.

“We are close to the finish line with type certification, which will help fuel ICON’s growth,” said Jerry Meyer, CEO of ICON Aircraft. “International expansion remains a key strategy for our business plan. There are six type-certified planes scheduled to be delivered late this year. We have solidified agreements with distributors in South Korea and Japan and are actively pursuing others in Europe, Australia, South America, and Southeast Asia. Once type certification is complete, we anticipate that 25% to 30% of sales will be from outside of the U.S.”

EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2023 Ownership Program

ICON Aircraft has produced 192 aircraft to date and noted that production positions are filled through March 2024.

However, for customers who are seeking immediate delivery, the company has set aside eight production slots specifically for a special ownership program during the week of EAA AirVenture 2023, according to ICON officials.

The OSH 2023 Ownership Package includes:

New four-blade lightweight propeller

Garmin Autopilot included

Signature livery design (4 color options)

One-year subscription to SiriusXM Weather

To find out more about the program, go to ICONAircraft.com.