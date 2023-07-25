Pictures of the Day: Scenes from Oshkosh

Bob Hayes submitted this photo and note: “My Archer 63H tied down and tent set up, ready for a week of EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2023. Rain approaching from the northwest. The North 40 is starting to fill up.”

Also captured during the early days of the show

(Photo by Geremy Kornreich)

(Photo by Frederick A. Johnsen)

This P-47D Thunderbolt combat veteran, restored by Air Corps Aviation, made its post-restoration debut on opening day of EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2023. (Photo by Frederick A. Johnsen)

