Scout pilot ground loops after rogue wind gust

This is an excerpt from a report made to the Aviation Safety Reporting System. The narrative is written by the pilot, rather than FAA or NTSB officials. To maintain anonymity, many details, such as aircraft model or airport, are often scrubbed from the reports.

I was at ZZZ to practice full-stop, taxi-back takeoff and landings in my Scout 8GCBC. Initially, winds favored Runway XX, winds 020 at 6 knots, with some rogue gusts to 12.

Four takeoff and taxi-backs were accomplished on Runway XX — two wheel landings and two three-point landings. All were excellent landings and taxi-backs.

The wind shifted, not unusual at this airport, around to west-southwest, still in the 6 knot range. It reports variable much of the time.

My fifth takeoff was on Runway XX, but GA traffic was now taxiing to Runway XY. AWOS reporting wind direction of 180° in its switch to west-southwest.

I took off and reported that I would leave the airport environment and re-enter the right downwind for Runway XY. I did one wheel landing and came around the pattern for what was to be my last landing, after which I would taxi to the air park.

This airport is known for rogue gusts as it sits on a hill with the south side of the runway having rising terrain, which seems to create gusts at the numbers on the Runway XY approach.

I was set up fine for the final landing and just prior to touchdown — three-point type — a gust rotated the aircraft and I was not able to get it straight even after the touchdown, resulting in a loss of control.

The aircraft began the proverbial ground loop, which I could not stop, and an excursion into the infield on the left side of the runway.

Damage consisting of right wing, broken right main, bent left main, etc.

Lessons learned: With a tailwheel you just can’t be too careful. I had five great landings and I felt no different on this one. I have 250 hours of tail time so not a long-time tailwheel guy and I believe the gust just got me and I didn’t get it straightened out.

Talking to old timers, the land beyond my landing spot, well beyond the runway stripe, seems to have rogue gusts on a regular basis. Much of the time AWOS reports variable wind instead of a direction because it is varying anywhere from 20° to 40°. I did not have any local knowledge in my favor.

Primary Problem: Human Factors

ACN: 1960621