Continental testing vegetable oil as sustainable fuel for its engines

During EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2023, officials with Continental confirmed the company is finalizing the testing of Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) as a sustainable fuel option in its CD-100 series of engines.

HVO is a renewable and carbon-neutral fuel alternative, company officials noted.

“This biofuel is produced from vegetable oils, using hydrogen as a catalyst instead of methanol,” officials explained. “In addition to vegetable oils, this premium quality fuel product can be produced from tallow and used cooking oil. By approving HVO for use in CD-100 engines, Continental enables aircraft owners and operators to significantly reduce their carbon footprint without compromising their engine’s performance.”

“Our extensive analysis has thus far demonstrated results that confirm our 4-cylinder Jet-A engines exhibit seamless performance equal to traditional Jet-A fuel,” said Dr. David Dörner, vice president of global research and development for Continental.