Malfunctioning tailwheel bends AT-6

The pilot receiving instruction during the instructional flight in the North American AT-6F told investigators he performed a wheel landing and the airplane touched down on the runway centerline at the airport in Adrian, Michigan.

After the tailwheel touched down onto the runway, the airplane began to track left.

He began to apply increasing right rudder control input, but the plane continued to track left.

He then applied right “differential steering” and the airplane overshot the runway centerline, tracking right.

He was unable to arrest the right track with full left rudder control input and left brake.

The airplane ground looped, the left landing gear collapsed, and the left wing struck the ground, resulting in substantial damage to the left wing spar.

Post-accident examination of the airplane revealed that the tailwheel was out of rigging specifications, which would have resulted in a loss of directional control during landing.

Probable Cause: The loss of control during landing due to the out of rig condition of the tailwheel, which resulted in a ground loop and impact with the runway.

