General Aviation News photographer Megan Vande Voort sent in these photos captured during EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2023:

Kids participate in the youth clinics held outside the Vintage building at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2023. (Photo by Megan Vande Voort)

This boy is all smiles at the recently restored P-51 “Thunderbird” that Jimmy Stewart flew. (Photo by Megan Vande Voort)

As the day heats up a little girl searches for a bit of shade. (Photo by Megan Vande Voort)

A future pilot sits in the cockpit of a Cirrus at the company’s display at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2023. (Photo by Megan Vande Voort)

