Video: EAA AirVenture Oshkosh opening day

Of Wings & Things columnist Frederick A. Johnsen, who is also the force behind the Airailimages YouTube channel, sent in this video he made of opening day of EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2023.

“Lots of flying, lots of showing,” he notes. “Take a look at the debut of the magnificent Pacific war Republic P-47D by Aircorps Aviation as the crew loads dummy .50-caliber ammunition into the eight-gun wing bays. And how about that C-123 arrival? Later, an F-16 demonstrates its flight patterns and actions when NORAD intercepts an unidentified aircraft. And watch the T-28 gaggle – is that a Douglas Skyraider tucked in? The U-2 reconnaissance jet makes a fly-over, and the F-22 flies solo and with two P-51s.”