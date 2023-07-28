Aerostar pilot seriously injured during forced landing due to fuel exhaustion

The pilot was conducting a cross-country flight when, about eight miles north of Wichita, his intended destination, he reduced engine power, pitched for level flight, and waited for indicated airspeed to drop below 174 knots to add 20° of flaps.

As soon as the drag was introduced, the Piper Aerostar 600A began to “buck back and forward,” and the two engines were “throttling up and down on their own,” he reported to investigators.

He noted that the right engine seemed to be “sputtering and popping” more than the left engine, so he decided to raise the flaps and shut down and feather the right engine.

He declared an emergency to air traffic control.

The pilot then noticed that the left engine was “slowly spooling down” and the airplane was not able to maintain airspeed and altitude.

He performed a forced landing to a flat, muddy wheat field about four nautical miles from the airport.

The airplane sustained substantial damage to the fuselage and to both wings, while the pilot was seriously injured in the crash.

An FAA inspector traveled to the site to examine the airplane. Flight control and engine control continuity were confirmed. The master switch was turned on and the fuel gauges showed a zero indication. There was no evidence of fuel at the accident site or in the airplane.

During the recovery of the airplane from the field, no fuel was found in the three intact fuel tanks nor in any of the engine fuel lines.

The pilot later stated that he ran out of fuel during the accident flight.

Probable Cause: The pilot’s improper fuel planning and management, which resulted in a total loss of engine power due to fuel exhaustion.

NTSB Identification: 103403

To download the final report. Click here. This will trigger a PDF download to your device.

This July 2021 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.