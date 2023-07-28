Latest pilot’s guide to avionics unveiled at Oshkosh

The 2023-24 Aircraft Electronic Association’s Pilot’s Guide was unveiled on opening day of EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2023, with free copies available at the show and online.

This year marks the 21st edition of the AEA Pilot’s Guide, a consumer’s directory with educational articles, as well as timely information and data about avionics technologies, AEA officials said.

The publication helps pilots and aircraft owners make better buying decisions and locate nearly 1,300 AEA member companies in more than 40 countries, including approved maintenance organizations specializing in maintenance, repair, and installation of avionics equipment in general aviation aircraft, according to AEA officials.

AEA officials expect to give away thousands of free copies to pilots and aircraft owners during AirVenture, officials noted.

Not at the show? Pilots and aircraft owners who live in the United States can request a free copy at AEAPilotsGuide.net while supplies last.