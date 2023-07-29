Texas Aircraft introduces Stallion

HONDO, Texas — Texas Aircraft Manufacturing has partnered with its sister company in Brazil, INPAER, to introduce the four-place Stallion.

Powered by a 200-hp Lycoming engine, the four-place Stallion is designed to fall under the new Light-Sport Aircraft rules the FAA is currently working on, according to company officials.

“While we anxiously await the FAA’s decision on the new LSA 2023 requirements, the Stallion’s ASTM approval process has already begun in Brazil, and our current expectation is to begin the same process in the U.S. in early 2024,” said Kyle Braga, North American Sales for Texas Aircraft Manufacturing.

Company officials noted the new aircraft is designed to “bring all the performance and efficiency of an S-LSA to the four-place personal and flight training markets” for pilots “who need the extra two seats but want the affordability of an S-LSA.”

Braga added the first prototype Stallion S-LSA was built at the INPAER (Industria Paulista de Aeronaves) facility in Campinas Sal Paulo, Brazil, and is undergoing flight testing in preparation for design finalization and eventually earning FAA approval.

Texas Aircraft Stallion Preliminary Specifications*:

Maximum Cruise Speed: 135 knots

Best Economy Cruise Speed: 120 knots

Stall Speed Clean: 58 knots

Stall Speed Full Flaps: 52 knots

Maximum Range: 1,144 nautical miles at Best Economy Cruise

*All specifications are preliminary and subject to change without notice.

For more information: TexasAircraft.com