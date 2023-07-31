Eldon untying the tail, while Cianán takes in the airport views. (Photo by Melissa Hesselius)

By MELISSA C. HESSELIUS

Are pilots born or are they made?

It’s a confounding question, much like the adage, “what came first: The chicken or the egg?”

Are you a pilot and then you take flight, or do you take flight to become a pilot?

At the ripe old age of 4, Cianán had already set his eyes on the skies. After he had the opportunity to spend time near a helicopter pad and watched as flights landed and took off, he told his mom, “I want to be a pilot.”

Fast forward to age 5. Dressed in what he calls his “pilot’s uniform” — blue corduroy overalls — Cianán took the first steps toward achieving his dream of becoming a pilot. He was assisted by another fellow dreamer, 22-year-old Eldon Hesselius, an airline pilot and general aviation enthusiast.

Learning about the ‘whiskey window.’ (Photo by Melissa Hesselius)

Eldon, who remembers his own first flight in a general aviation airplane, offered Cianán and his mom Shannon a flight in a Piper Archer.

Winds were calm and the day was marginal VFR, making it a good time to go for a flight, as the wait on the runway was shorter than usual for a busy airport.

After the run-up, and gaining clearance for takeoff, Cianán, already being quite adept about the process, pointed out the air traffic control tower, asked about it, then inquired if they were on the runway yet?

Putting on his headset. (Photo by Melissa Hesselius)

His mom reports he has his own flight simulator at home and is already sounding like a pro.

Once airborne, and free of the airport traffic, Eldon showed the young pilot some of the usual maneuvers, such as steep turns and stalls. Then came time for Eldon to let Cianán take the controls. He performed some turns and enjoyed the sights, as he was able to see his dad’s house from the air.

Cianán reveled in the fact that “Eldon let go and I became the pilot and Eldon the co-pilot!”

Eldon lets go and Cianán takes control of the aircraft. (Photo by Shannon McClaughlin)

And just like that, a pilot is brought to life.