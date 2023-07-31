ATP opens new flight training center in LA area

ATP Flight School has unveiled a new airline pilot training center at Brackett Field (KPOC) in La Verne, California.

The location marks ATP’s 83rd training center nationwide and third in the Los Angeles area, with locations already established at Long Beach and Riverside.

The new facility features more than 15,000 square feet of training space and on-site aircraft maintenance for the school’s fleet of Piper Archers and Cessna Skyhawks.

Students in ATP’s Airline Career Pilot Program will be able to start training with zero experience at Brackett Field and graduate with their commercial multi-engine pilot and flight instructor certificates in seven months, according to company officials.

The company also boasts more than 35 airline partnerships, which provide students “with an accelerated pathway to every major U.S. airline,” officials added.

