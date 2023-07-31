Distracted boater hits floatplane

The flight instructor reported that during the water takeoff near Renton, Washington, he noticed a jet boat that was operating about 1,000 feet east of the Cessna 172 floatplane.

The boat was traveling generally in the same direction and diverging from the area where they planned to takeoff.

During the takeoff run, the boat abruptly altered its course and began to converge upon the floatplane’s takeoff path.

The flight instructor told the pilot receiving instruction to turn left, as he retarded the throttle to the idle position in an attempt to avoid the boat.

The boat hit the right side of the floatplane, substantially damaging the right-side empennage and stabilizer.

Just before the boat hit the floatplane, the pilot observed that the boat operator was turned completely towards the rear of the boat.

Probable Cause: The boat operator’s failure to remain a safe distance from the floatplane during the takeoff run, which resulted in a collision.

NTSB Identification: 103583

