Pictures of the Day: Vintage in Review at Oshkosh

General Aviation News photographer Megan Vande Voort sent in these photos, featuring Mr. Mulligan and an engine demonstration, captured during sessions of Vintage in Review at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2023.

Doug Rozendaal and Matt Younkin share the history behind the replica racer “Mr. Mulligan” at Vintage in Review at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2023.

The Kip Aero team does engine demo in Vintage in Review at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2023.

