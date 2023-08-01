C-46 Tinker Belle finds new home

The city of Monroe’s C-46, “The Tinker Belle,” has been sold to the non-profit Military Aviation Museum in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

The North Carolina city‘s Tourism Development Authority purchased the Curtiss-Wright C-46 Commando from the Commemorative Air Force in 2011 with funds raised through hotel occupancy collections to showcase the city’s commitment to the aerospace industry, according to city officials.

Over the city’s 12-year ownership, The Tinker Belle has traveled to countless air shows across the country and internationally in Canada, including having the special honor of being placed at show center during the 2016 EAA AirVenture Oshkosh, city officials noted.

“I have traveled with this aircraft to numerous shows and everywhere we go people are in line all day just to step up and catch a glimpse of this living piece of US history,” said Communications and Tourism Director Pete Hovanec. “It was always fun to educate the younger generations of the role Tinker Belle, and similar aircraft, played in shaping our future.”

The Tinker Belle has been a centerpiece of the Warbirds Over Monroe Air Show every November at the Charlotte-Monroe Executive Airport (KEQY), where it has been housed when not in operation. It has also served as a piece of living history for school groups, civic organizations, and industries who are given tours by request.

The Tinker Belle was operated by the city in partnership with the non-profit organization Warriors and Warbirds.

Formed in 2005 by Bob Yanacsek and Bob Russell, Warriors and Warbirds has overseen day-to-day operations of The Tinker Belle.

“These guys have poured their hearts and souls, along with plenty of sweat and scraped knuckles, into keeping this aircraft flying. This group has been such an asset and the city of Monroe owes them a debt of gratitude for their efforts, dedication and support over the years,” said Hovanec.

“Over the many years Tinker Belle has been in our care, we have valued the esprit de corps that’s bonded our members together in our mission to preserve the memories of military aviation history,” said Warriors and Warbirds President Tim Beckerman.

North Carolina caretakers perform their final prop prime on The Tinker Belle before it makes it way to the Military Aviation Museum. (Photos by City of Monroe)

“We had a really great run, but in recent years it has become increasingly difficult to maintain and acquire parts specific to the aircraft due to its unique designation,” said Hovanec.

The city has also experienced hardship in finding a steady group of certified pilots to fly the C-46 due to the uniqueness of the aircraft, officials noted.

City staff spoke with representatives from the Military Aviation Museum in 2022 regarding the potential sale of the aircraft to their organization.

“As a museum, we see ourselves as caretakers of history, and it is a great honor to continue the tradition of preservation and heritage interpretation that was established by Warriors and Warbirds,” said Keegan Chetwynd, the museum’s director.

According to the terms of the sale, the museum will preserve the cultural and historical significance of the aircraft and will ensure that it will be housed in its facility in perpetuity as an item of historic significance, city officials reported.

“While this is a very bittersweet time for us, we couldn’t be more excited to see Tinker Belle go to an amazing organization dedicated to the preservation and operation of historic aircraft,” said Hovanec. “We have no doubt they will do whatever is needed to showcase this rare bird for years to come.”

The proceeds of the sale will be returned to the Tourism Development Authority Capital Fund since the original purchase was made out of that account.

About The Tinker Belle

The Curtiss-Wright C-46 Commando was a transport aircraft originally derived from a commercial high-altitude airliner design. The final C-46 was first introduced to the public in 1942.

It was used as a military transport during World War II by the United States Army Air Corps, as well as the US Navy/Marine Corps under the designation RC5.

Known to the men who flew it as “The Whale” or the “Curtiss Calamity,” the C-46 was the largest and heaviest twin-engine aircraft operated by the Air Corps, with enlarged cargo doors, a strengthened load floor, and a convertible cabin.

Because of its size and thick shell, the C-46 served as a perfect way to navigate violent weather, heavy cargo loads, high mountain terrain, and poorly-equipped airfields, city officials said.

It served as the main supply line from India and Burma to remote areas of China during World War II. The flight path through the Himalayas was known as “the Hump.” The Tinker Belle has several yellow camels painted under its name, which indicates how many times it flew “the Hump.” These images were added for historic significance and education, as The Tinker Belle itself never flew “the Hump,” according to city officials.

After World War II, a few surplus C-46 aircraft were briefly used in their original role as passenger airliners, but the glut of surplus C-47s dominated the marketplace so the C-46 was relegated to primarily cargo duty.