Testing continues on DeltaHawk engine

The DHK180 piston engine. (Photo courtesy DeltaHawk Engines)

With FAA type certification of its new DHK180 piston engine complete, DeltaHawk Engines is moving towards production, with initial deliveries of customer engines planned for the first half of 2024, company officials reported on the opening day of EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2023.

Additional endurance testing and flight evaluations in multiple aircraft are underway while preparing for production and commercial sales of the jet fuel burning, 180-hp DHK180, company officials said.

“The company has received extraordinary interest in the new engine from a broad range of aircraft OEMs and experimental kit manufacturers, as well as individual pilots and commercial operators,” officials with the Racine, Wisconsin-based company said.

The DHK180 was also recently chosen by NASA for its Subsonic Single Aft Engine project, known as SUSAN, and has been selected by Ampaire for a hybrid proof-of-concept aircraft as well, they added.

Engine deliveries for both certified and experimental aircraft will include firewall-forward installation packages for specific aircraft, company officials explained, adding packages for selected aircraft are now under development and final pricing will be announced soon.

One of the first aircraft to get the new engine as an option will be the four-place model from Bearhawk Aircraft.

Officials with both companies report development of the engine installation for the Bearhawk is “getting underway.”

DeltaHawk also has unveiled its factory warranty program, which will cover 24 months or 2,000 hours, whichever comes first. The new warranty can also be extended to 36 months or 2,400 hours if an owner agrees to provide timely engine monitoring data and oil analysis, company officials said.

Field service for the new engine will be available through a planned network of service providers, which the company is actively recruiting, officials reported. All factory authorized DeltaHawk service facilities will be supported by the company’s in-house experts, as well online training programs that will allow remote training worldwide, including certification. Training programs will be available later this year, company officials added.