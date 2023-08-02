EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2023 by the numbers

NASA’s improbable Super Guppy was a crowd-pleaser on the Boeing Plaza during EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2023. (Photo by William Dubois).

EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2023 was a record-breaking event.

“We had record-setting totals of campers, exhibitors, volunteers, and more,” said Jack Pelton, chairman and CEO of the Experimental Aircraft Association. “It was also a challenging year at times with weather, logistics, and other factors, which makes me even more proud of the efforts by our volunteers and staff to organize an outstanding event.”

“There was so much going on during the week that encompassed the entire world of flight, from the presence of the U.S. Air Force Training Command and NASA, to magnificent aircraft restorations and exciting new flying technology,” he continued. “Oshkosh was again the place that brought the aviation world together.”

By The Numbers

Attendance: Approximately 677,000 — A record total (previous mark: 650,000 in 2022).

Total aircraft: More than 10,000 aircraft arrived at Wittman Regional Airport (KOSH) in Oshkosh and other airports in east-central Wisconsin. At Wittman alone, there were 21,883 aircraft operations in the 11-day period from July 20-30, which is an average of approximately 148 takeoffs/landings per hour when the airport is open.

Total showplanes: 3,365 including: A record 1,497 registered in vintage aircraft parking, plus 1,067 homebuilt aircraft, 380 warbirds (up 3% from 2022), 194 ultralights, 134 seaplanes and amphibians, 52 aerobatic aircraft, and 41 rotorcraft.

Camping: More than 13,000 sites in aircraft and drive-in camping accounted for an estimated 40,000 visitors.

Volunteers: More than 5,500, who contributed in excess of 250,000 hours.

Commercial exhibitors: 848 (a record number).

Forums, Workshops, and Presentations: More than 1,400 sessions hosted throughout the week.

Social Media, Internet and Mobile: More than 18.3 million people were reached by EAA’s social media channels during AirVenture (up 78% over 2022), with engagement of 1.9 million. More than 189,000 hours of viewing EAA video clips online also occurred during the event (more than double the 2022 total).

International guests: International visitors returned in a big way in 2023, with 2,372 attendees registering at the International Visitors Tent from a record-tying 93 countries outside the U.S. Adding in a significant number of international visitors who do not register at the tent when they arrive, the actual total is much higher.

The Gathering shines: The EAA Aviation Foundation’s annual event to support its aviation education programs attracted more than 1,000 people and raised more than $2 million that will be used for EAA’s mission of growing participation in aviation.

Pelton noted that planning is already underway for EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2024.

“We are already looking at a number of big activities, including the 100th anniversary of the Royal Canadian Air Force,” he said. “Plenty of ideas have also been forwarded to us from EAA members and others who will be part of the planning for 2024.”

EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2024 will be held July 22-28.