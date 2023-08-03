Continental Jet-A piston engine certified

Continental reports it has received an FAA Validated Type Certificate (VTC) for its CD-300 Jet-A piston engine.

The certification “validates the engine’s compliance with the FAA’s strict airworthiness and safety standards,” according to company officials.

Since the CD-300 received its Type Certification from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) in 2017, the engine has celebrated numerous milestones, including being named the powerplant for the Diamond Aircraft DA50 RG, according to Continental officials.

Over the years, Continental has extended the Time Between Replacement (TBR) to 2,000 hours, they added.

The engine also powered the Diamondo Earthrounding flight around the world to promote sustainable aviation, showcasing the 6-cylinder engine’s fuel efficiency, company officials said.