Continental Jet-A piston engine certified

Continental reports it has received an FAA Validated Type Certificate (VTC) for its CD-300 Jet-A piston engine.
The certification “validates the engine’s compliance with the FAA’s strict airworthiness and safety standards,” according to company officials.
Since the CD-300 received its Type Certification from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) in 2017, the engine has celebrated numerous milestones, including being named the powerplant for the Diamond Aircraft DA50 RG, according to Continental officials.
Over the years, Continental has extended the Time Between Replacement (TBR) to 2,000 hours, they added.
The engine also powered the Diamondo Earthrounding flight around the world to promote sustainable aviation, showcasing the 6-cylinder engine’s fuel efficiency, company officials said.
Comments
G says
Lawyers and product liability folks !
George Gould says
Turbo charged, 15.5 comp. ratio., liquid cooled, geared engine running at 3880 rpm. What could go wrong?
CRAIG R. MESHAW says
How much Noise does it generate?
David Free says
The CD-300 is a 4-valve, 6-cylinder Diesel engine in V configuration with Common Rail Direct Injection. The engine is Twin-Turbo-charged, Liquid-Cooled and incorporates a Wet Oil Sump as well as a Dual Redundant FADEC System, Integrated Gearbox and Propeller Governor. Take-Off power is 300 HP @ 3880 RPM. EASA Certified, FAA Validation Pending.
Certified fuels Jet-A1
Displacement 2987 cm182.3 in³³
Take-Off Power (5 Mins) 221 kW296 HP
Max Continuous Power 200 kW268 HP
Torque 918 Nm677 ft./lb
Maximum Rated RPM 3880 RPM
Bore x Stroke 83 x 92 mm3.26 x 3.62 in
Compression ratio 15.5:1
Height 700 mm27.6 in
Width 790 mm31 in
Length 980 mm38.6 in
Dry Weight 265 kg584 lbs
Cruise Fuel Consumption 34.9 l/hr 9.2 gal/hr
Time Between Replacement (TBR) Increased TBR 2000 hrs
Robert DuHamel says
A little actual useful information on Wikipedia https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thielert_Centurion
Arnold Borreson says
Looks like a typical over complex unit. They could have used the opposed concept with a new strengthen crankcase and cylinders. The gear box is a point of failure because of the severe power pulses, would be better off with a fluid dampener for the power pulses and a 6 cylinder design to lessen these.
GEORGE J MELLEN JR says
Sounds less than stellar
JRH says
They used an existing Mercedes-Benz diesel automotive engine. It was already in “V” configuration.
TC says
I had hoped to actually learn something about this engine, but alas, this is naut but clickbait. Sadness.
PD says
Useless, uninformative, misleading, ridiculous article… I’m thinking written by an AI.
Kent Misegades says
“to promote sustainable aviation, showcasing the 6-cylinder engine’s fuel efficiency, company officials said.” Oh please…… Rudolph Diesel developed his famous engine in the late 1800s based on his knowledge of efficient combustion cycles. He developed the fuel to go with it, too. It was all about increasing range, endurance, and saving money – not the planet. “Sustainability” is based on the false premise of limited resources. What is always left out of this discussion is man’s unlimited capacity for innovation, driven by a quest to create and the profits that can be made from innovative products people are willing to buy. See “The Ultimate Resource” by Julian Simon. Of course the ideal aircraft engine should be a diesel, burning Jet-A, Diesel, or Kerosene, which are all available in vast quantities around the world and are easier to refine than gasoline. The US in particular has vast reserves in oil thanks to US-made drilling and refining technology, especially fracking. Diesels in aviation though are anything but new. Zeppelins used them a century ago, as did some German bombers in WWII. “There is nothing new under the sun.” Book of Solomon
xxx says
Why bother writing a article about an engine and not include any info about the engine !? What a useless article !
John Bissonnette says
Title of your article is very misleading! A compression ignition engine is also known as a diesel engine, my Kubota and tractor have always run on jet a since new as I get it for free
Robert Patry says
We would like to know who is paying for the jet fuel you are getting for free
Simon says
We are also interested. Asking for a friend and also manager of regional airport.