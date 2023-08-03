The headline to the latest video in the FAA’s 57 Seconds to Safer Flying series says it all: “Fly the aircraft first during go-arounds.”

“A go-around maneuver is intended to help avoid a bad landing, but some are not successful,” the video notes.

It also notes that go-around procedures are not the same for all aircraft, so pilots should practice with a flight instructor and “learn about focusing on flying the aircraft first during go-arounds.”