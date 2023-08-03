General Aviation News

Tecnam P-Mentor lands in the U.S

During EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2023, Tecnam unveiled the P-Mentor to North American pilots.

The P-Mentor is a two-seat aircraft, powered by a Rotax 912 iS, that is fully IFR capable, according to company officials.

“The Mentor is a turnkey solution for many flight schools to train students from their first flight,” company officials said. “With a variable pitch propeller, a simulated retractable landing gear, and an optional ballistic parachute, the P-Mentor has everything flight schools were looking for in today’s market.”

Company officials add the P-Mentor has low fuel consumption of 3.7 gallons an hour, with cost of operations averaging $65 an hour.

While at Oshkosh, Tecnam also revealed the flight schools in the U.S. that will be the launch customers for the P-Mentor: Kilo Charlie Aviation in Kansas, Vermont Flight Academy, Melbourne Flight Training in Florida, and Stephen F. Austin State University in Texas.

Comments

  1. “Company officials add the P-Mentor has low fuel consumption of 3.7 gallons an hour, with cost of operations averaging $65 an hour.” Its powerplant of course is a Rotax, designed to operate best on E0, ethanol-free automotive fuel. Buy it from a local gas station and it will cost even less to operate per hour. I have flown the Tecnam Sierra on which the P-Mentor is based. It is a fun little airplane, but little. No worse than a C152 and many of those are still in service.

