Boeing donates $950,000 for flight training scholarships

Officials with Boeing report the company is investing $950,000 in scholarships for pilot training “to grow and diversify talent required to meet significant long-term demand for commercial airplane pilots.”

Boeing is donating $500,000 to fund 25 scholarships with five aviation organizations committed to developing future pilots, including:

Boeing is also donating $450,000 to Fly Compton, a Los Angeles-based nonprofit that introduces minority youth to career opportunities in aerospace. This investment will increase flight training classes offered to students in the Compton community and introduce career topics related to designing, building, and maintaining airplanes and drones, Boeing officials said.

“The demand for qualified and diverse pilots remains high at airlines worldwide. While becoming a pilot provides a lifelong career, access to training remains a barrier to entry for many,” said Ziad Ojakli, executive vice president of government operations at Boeing. “These organizations are helping the next generation of pilots realize their full potential while also showing communities that are historically underrepresented in the industry that a future in aviation is possible.”

“We are seeing more women and individuals from diverse backgrounds entering the pilot profession because of the mentorship and guidance that aviation organizations like these provide for early career professionals,” said Chris Broom, vice president of commercial training solutions for Boeing Global Services. “The work they’re doing to implement changes needed to remove social and financial barriers to entry are critical.”

Since 2019, Boeing has invested more than $8.5 million to bring pilot training programs to underrepresented populations in communities across the United States, officials noted.