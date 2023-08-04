Fuel starvation fells Bellanca

The pilot reported that, at the request of the airplane owner, he was going to reposition the Bellanca 14-19-3 to another airport for an annual inspection. As a precaution, the pilot wanted to fly around the traffic pattern at the airport in Whitefish, Montana, to refamiliarize himself with the airplane.

When the pilot arrived at the hangar, the owner stated that the airplane was “ready to go” and that 25 gallons of fuel had been added to the right fuel tank.

They departed for a flight around the pattern and were on the crosswind leg when the engine lost power. He adjusted the throttle, mixture, and engaged the boost pump, and the engine started.

They continued with the landing sequence, and on the base leg, the engine lost power again.

The pilot did not believe the airplane was going to make the runway and elected to land straight ahead in a grassy field.

During the landing roll out, the airplane hit a dirt berm and slid sideways before it came to rest upright. The airplane sustained substantial damage to the right wing.

After they exited the airplane, the pilot checked the right fuel tank and noted it was empty.

The airplane was inspected at the accident site by an FAA inspector, who determined that the right fuel tank was empty, and the left fuel tank was nearly full.

Probable Cause: A total loss of engine power due to fuel starvation. Contributing to the accident was the pilot’s failure to accomplish a preflight inspection.

NTSB Identification: 103692

To download the final report. Click here. This will trigger a PDF download to your device.

This August 2021 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.