Picture of the Day: AirVenture’s Northern Lights

Adam Miracle submitted this photo and note: “2023 was my first time flying into EAA AirVenture Oshkosh, so I figured I would be creative so I could easily find the plane in the North 40 camping area. I also feel like I’m part of the night air show.”

Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You can submit it via this form.

All photos sent in for Picture of the Day are also considered for our new Page 4 photo feature in the print issue of General Aviation News, as well as A Year in Pictures in the December issues.

Click here to see the photo of the day archives.