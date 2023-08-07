General Aviation News

Diamond DA50 RG earns FAA certification

Diamond Aircraft has achieved FAA certification for its new DA50 RG single engine piston with retractable gear, clearing the way for U.S. customer deliveries.

The first U.S. delivery occurred at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh, held July 24-30, to Jordan Cram.

The first Diamond DA50 RG in the U.S. was delivered during EAA AirVenture Oshkosh. (From left) Travis Peffer, president, Premier Aircraft Sales, new owner Jordan Cram, and Jeff Owen, vice president of sales at Premier Aircraft Sales.

His Diamond DA50 RG arrived at Oshkosh after being flown from the company’s factory in Austria by Diamond’s Austrian pilot Thomas Wimmer.

Diamond Aircraft is now working on delivering the rest of the DA50 RG aircraft that have already been ordered by U.S. customers, company officials noted.

The DA50 RG has been touring the United States since May 2023, with the tour expected to continue through the end of September 2023.

