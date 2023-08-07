Overloaded plane crashes in river

The pilot and two passengers were departing from a remote gravel bar located along a river near Tyonek, Alaska, in the tailwheel Piper PA-14.

After loading the airplane to 2,100 pounds, which was 165 pounds over the maximum allowable gross weight for the airplane, the pilot began a westerly takeoff since the prevailing wind above the treeline was coming from the west.

Once the plane cleared the treeline, the wind pushed it to the left. The pilot continued the left turn, and the airspeed began to decrease.

In effort to correct for the decreasing airspeed, he pushed forward on the airplane’s control stick and pitched the nose of the airplane down.

Realizing he would be unable to regain sufficient airspeed, he reduced the engine power to idle, pulled back on the control stick and hit the river in a nose high attitude.

The airplane sustained substantial damage to the wings and fuselage.

The pilot was seriously injured in the crash, while the two passengers sustained minor injuries.

Probable Cause: The pilot’s failure to maintain directional control and adequate airspeed during takeoff which resulted in a collision with a river. Contributing to the accident was the pilot’s improper decision to load the airplane above its maximum allowable gross weight.

NTSB Identification: 103710

To download the final report. Click here. This will trigger a PDF download to your device.

This August 2021 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.