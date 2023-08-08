Maintenance issue leads to RV-3’s engine to quit in-flight

This is an excerpt from a report made to the Aviation Safety Reporting System. The narrative is written by the pilot, rather than FAA or NTSB officials. To maintain anonymity, many details, such as aircraft model or airport, are often scrubbed from the reports.

While descending into ZZZ from ZZZ1, I experienced light to moderate turbulence (nothing uncommon). While descending into ZZZ, I was a little high, so I called ZZZ2 to request a descent through their airspace into ZZZ.

Shortly after I checked in, the engine on my Van’s RV-3 quit. I immediately ran a checklist ABC, airspeed pitched to 90 KIAS, then had to quickly decide where to land. I decided to continue towards ZZZ.

I then ran some checks. First I checked mixture (full in), secondary fuel pump on, no change, then I checked throttle, no change, then I switched full tanks (left side had approximately six gallons) to right side (approximately eight gallons,) no change. I then checked ignition, with no change.

I then immediately requested priority handling. I told them I had a total engine failure and would attempt to glide to ZZZ. I was approximately five to six miles out at approximately 6,500 feet MSL.

I was able to safely glide to ZZZ and was assisted by ground personnel. No damage to myself, aircraft, or personal property.

The home base for the aircraft is ZZZ, so aircraft was towed back to hangar and the culprit to the engine out was quickly identified.

A ground wire came loose and landed itself onto the ignition switch (where both left and right ignitions attach), which caused both ignition systems to ground and, in turn, shut off ignition to engine during flight.

Approximately two weeks prior to this incident the radio (which sits above the ignition switch on the panel) was worked on and the shielding to the wire harness was rewired.

I believe it was this work that inadvertently caused the ground wire to become loose and ultimately land itself on the ignition switch and cause it to ground and shut off both ignitions simultaneously.

Primary Problem: Human Factors

ACN: 1985272