Forbes names Hartzell Propeller a top American employer

PIQUA, Ohio — Forbes has named Hartzell Propeller one of America’s Best Small Employers for 2023.

Hartzell Propeller is listed as the 64th best small employer on a roster of the top 300 organizations recognized, out of 10,000 total American employers originally considered, according to officials with Hartzell Aviation, Hartzell Propeller’s parent company.

Hartzell Propeller was also listed in the top five of all employers in the Aerospace and Defense category.

To develop the rankings, Forbes partnered with a research firm, which used a number of tools to measure different aspects of employers with 200 to 1,000 employees. They used anonymous surveys, tracked job-related websites to gauge employer reputation, engagement, retention, and analyzed social listening techniques.

These efforts created hundreds of thousands of data points on an initial pool of 10,000 employers across America. The employers with the highest data points overall made it onto the final list of 300.

For the complete list go to America’s Best Small Employers 2023.