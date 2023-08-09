General Aviation News

Because flying is cool

Forbes names Hartzell Propeller a top American employer

By · · Leave a Comment

PIQUA, Ohio — Forbes has named Hartzell Propeller one of America’s Best Small Employers for 2023.

Hartzell Propeller is listed as the 64th best small employer on a roster of the top 300 organizations recognized, out of 10,000 total American employers originally considered, according to officials with Hartzell Aviation, Hartzell Propeller’s parent company.

Hartzell Propeller was also listed in the top five of all employers in the Aerospace and Defense category.

To develop the rankings, Forbes partnered with a research firm, which used a number of tools to measure different aspects of employers with 200 to 1,000 employees. They used anonymous surveys, tracked job-related websites to gauge employer reputation, engagement, retention, and analyzed social listening techniques.

These efforts created hundreds of thousands of data points on an initial pool of 10,000 employers across America. The employers with the highest data points overall made it onto the final list of 300.

For the complete list go to America’s Best Small Employers 2023.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Join 110,000 readers each month and get the latest news and entertainment from the world of general aviation direct to your inbox, daily. Sign up here.

Curious to know what fellow pilots think on random stories on the General Aviation News website? Click on our Recent Comments page to find out. Read our Comment Policy here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.