Human Factors: Written vs. unwritten rules

We now take a break from our regularly scheduled NTSB accident analysis to re-visit an Aviation Safety Reporting System (ASRS) report, commonly referred to as a “NASA Report,” of an incident that we first published online back in mid-April 2023.

A report that got quite a lot of feedback from readers. A report that revolves around right-of-way rules… and more… with a lot to talk about.

But first, here’s a summary of the reported facts: It’s night. It’s an uncontrolled airport. There are three planes in the pattern: A Cessna 172, another light piston GA aircraft, and an Eclipse 500 jet. They are all nicely strung out like pearls on a necklace, getting ready to land, everyone playing nicely together in the sandbox.

On right base, the Eclipse pilot lowers his gear and gets an anti-skid system failure alert. In his words, “not an emergency,” but because of the problem, he requests priority to land over the other airplanes. The light piston obligingly pulls out of the pattern and flips a 360. The pilot of the C172, however, takes a different approach.

He says “No.”

Then he reportedly adds, “You just think you should have priority because you are faster.”

The Eclipse pilot radios that he needs to land immediately and, more than once, requests the C172 to break off and go around.

In the NASA report, written by the Eclipse pilot, the pilot of the C172 was “belligerent and uncooperative throughout.”

Attitude and perceived belligerence aside for a moment, were the actions of the C172 pilot legal? Who had the right-of-way in this situation?

Right-Of-Way Rules

The right-of-way rules, which most student pilots learn on day one of flight training, are pretty simple: They are based on the maneuverability of aircraft in different categories, not speed.

The less maneuverable your aircraft is, the more priority you have. So balloons get the right of way over all other aircraft. Next come gliders. Then airships, and so on. That’s the basic structure.

For current students flying land aircraft, these regulations are found in 14 CFR § 91.113 (the right-of-way rules for seaplanes are found in § 91.115).

But these regulations include a few exceptions.

One is that, on landing, the lower aircraft has the right-of-way, with the admonishment that an airplane can’t “take advantage of this rule to cut in front of another.”

And then there’s the fire thing.

The guy who’s on fire has the right-of-way over everybody else, be it airplane, airship, glider, or balloon.

Actually, the regs really don’t say “on fire.” They say: “An aircraft in distress has the right-of-way over all other air traffic.”

That’s a bit different from what most students are taught, which is that aircraft experiencing emergencies have the automatic right of way.

Or is it? Is distress the same thing as an emergency?

Well, figuring that out is a bit distressing.

“In distress” is not defined in the regs, and if there is an FAA legal interpretation of the term, I’m not finding it.

In the AIM, however, in 6-3-1 (c), we are told that an aircraft in “distress” should use the “mayday” call, while aircraft experiencing an urgency condition should make a “pan” call.

Digging deeper, the pilot/controller glossary defines distress as “a condition of being threatened by serious and/or imminent danger and of requiring immediate assistance.”

So with all of that, I think we can safely say that being on fire is the same thing as being in distress, and that the intent of the right-of-way-rules is that you can break the rules only if you have some serious or dangerous problem underway or quickly developing.

Bottom line: From the point of view of the regs, the C172 was not obligated to give way to the Eclipse. The C172 was both lower and the jet wasn’t in regulatory distress. The jet pilot didn’t make a mayday call or even a pan call. And, by his own admission, his situation wasn’t an emergency.

But that said, should the C172 have given way anyway? Even if not legally required to do so, was it — you know — the right thing to do?

The Right Thing To Do

Most of the commenters online at GeneralAviationNews.com felt that while the C172 pilot clearly had the right-of-way, he should have given way anyway, just out of courtesy — even though many readers thought both pilots were lacking in courtesy that night, with about half saying the Cessna pilot was being a total jerk, and the other half saying the Eclipse pilot was being a total jerk.

Quite a number argued that the anti-skid failure hardly warranted priority landing, but here’s the thing: I don’t think most of us know enough about the Eclipse Jet to really know how big an issue that is or how big an issue it can become.

So I, for one, am not judging the jet pilot’s safety concern.

Additionally, I think we all need to acknowledge that our experience and skill sets vary.

Things that wouldn’t even raise my blood pressure might panic a less-experienced hand. Likewise, something that would totally freak me out would leave Michael Goulian asking for another Red Bull to stay awake.

What isn’t an issue at all for one pilot might be a huge issue for another. Safety is not universal.

What’s important is not the real measure of safety, but operating safely within your skill set.

But with that in mind, many readers — correctly, I think — felt that, given that the Eclipse pilot thought he had a problem, rather than try to beat everyone to the runway, he should have given way and let the other two airplanes land first.

That would have given him time to troubleshoot and run checklists, as well as to clear the pattern before potentially having an incident that closed the field, leaving two airplanes stranded in orbit around the airport. Going last in line, argued many readers, would have been both good aeronautical decision making (ADM) and good courtesy.

Meanwhile, many felt that — bona fide emergency or not — if the Eclipse pilot really felt he needed down NOW, rather than arguing with the C172 pilot, he should have just declared an emergency and proceeded to the runway. That’s what the emergency declaration is for.

If someone asks for priority we can choose to grant it or not. When someone declares an emergency, the choice is made for everyone.

Interspersed with the comments on the incident, a surprising number of readers reported negative encounters with pilots of jets and other high-performance aircraft.

Many felt that owners of more expensive aircraft seem to feel that, due to their higher operational cost, they should be allowed to the front of the line, but I really liked JS’s comment that money has no universal value.

Many folks flying 172s, says JS, have had to scrimp and save for an hour’s rental, and being bullied out of your practice by someone with a net worth in the stratosphere “gets pretty irksome.”

That’s an awesome point. It’s not what the plane costs per hour — it’s the percentage of your income and savings that hour of flight time represents.

Reading between the lines, many readers thought that there might be some sort of “history” between the two pilots. That could well be true, but is beyond our scope here.

Others bemoaned that the lack of traditional civility in society at large has increasingly crept into aviation.

One pilot, Cary Alburn, said, “When I started flying more than 50 years ago, I was impressed with the overt politeness I consistently heard on the radio. But in the last few years, there has been more and more popping and sputtering from ego-driven pilots who think they’re the only ones in the sky.”

And that, in my mind, is our key takeaway today.

Takeaways

There are other takeaways, of course, but I think we all know the right-of-way rules and the magic word that negates those rules.

And I hope everyone understands — and respects — that what might not be an emergency for you might be a hair-on-fire emergency for another pilot.

And I ask that, regardless of what you are flying, you don’t make judgments about other people’s bank balances.

A student in a 172 might have a large part of his or her net worth tied up in an hour’s flight — but so too might a recently fired corporate executive in his jet.

On the flip side, the student in the 172 might be worth millions and is learning to fly.

You can just never tell, so you should never judge.

I remember going into a really high-end FBO as a student pilot. I was in a total rust-bucket wreck of a training airplane, but I was marshaled into a parking spot between two gleaming corporate jets. I was sorta embarrassed, but once shut down, I was treated just as well by the FBO staff as if I’d stepped out of one of the jets.

When I later told my flight instructor how amazed I was by the good treatment I received, he simply replied, “They know better than to judge a man by his airplane — or, at least, by the airplane he’s flying on a given day.”

But going back to that old-time courtesy on the radio — and in our flying — as our primary takeaway: Regardless of who you like or who you hate, I’m sure you’ll agree that if everyone exhibited what used to be called “common” courtesy, our flying days would be more enjoyable. So how do we do that?

When I was growing up, I learned that how we acted and spoke — our behavior — was situational. How you behaved on the playground was different from how you behaved in the classroom. How you behaved dining out was different from how you behaved eating at home. How you behaved at the rodeo was different from how you behaved at church.

We had our baseline (good) behavior. We had our somewhat more rowdy behavior, reserved for the appropriate venues. And then we had our best behavior. I’ll bet you were raised the same way. But increasingly, it seems, people feel that they can behave the same way — often their rowdy behavior — at all times, in all places.

Can’t we all just be on our best behavior when we are flying?