Can I use oil that’s 15 years old?

I recently had a question from a pilot who had a quantity of Phillips 20W50 oil that was 12 to 15 years old. He was wondering if it was OK to use in his airplane.

As with so many other things in aviation — and in life — the answer is not a simple yes or no.

The legal answer is that an oil company must guarantee that its product meets the specification for at least three years. This is in the ASTM spec under storage stability.

So that is one answer.

The other question is whether the oil will technically meet the requirements of your aircraft engine after this length of time. Now this is more of a gray area.

The two concerns after this length of time are moisture and additive settling.

If the oil was in sealed containers and stored in a dry area, it may be OK.

But I know that even sealed containers can take on water.

I would recommend that the pilot decant the oil into a clean container.

If you see any moisture or milkiness, either do not use the oil or try heating it up until it is clear.

Also, while you are decanting the oil, look closely at the oil, especially the last amount out of the container and then look in the empty container for any unusual change in appearance or consistency. This would be an indication of additive separation.

More than 25 years ago, Shell had a problem with one of the additives settling out of its 15W-50, but I have not seen much since.

Also, Phillips had that X/C II oil that contained a zinc additive that caused problems. If it is that product, I would recommend against using it.

The bottom line is that most aircraft engines are approved to fly on mineral oil, so as long as the oil is not milky and looks normal, it can probably be used.