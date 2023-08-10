General Aviation News

Because flying is cool

Want to be an ag pilot?

By · · Leave a Comment

Just published is “How to Succeed in the Agricultural Aerial Aviation Business” by Rick McCord.

With four decades of ag piloting under his belt, McCord shares his wisdom and practical guidance on the various pitfalls and perks of piloting an agricultural aircraft in his new book.

In the book, readers will learn ways to evaluate their suitability, what it takes to handle the demands of a small, rugged propeller plane, and how to exercise proper judgment when it comes to flying in inclement weather, according to officials with Palmetto Publishing.

The book is available online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Join 110,000 readers each month and get the latest news and entertainment from the world of general aviation direct to your inbox, daily. Sign up here.

Curious to know what fellow pilots think on random stories on the General Aviation News website? Click on our Recent Comments page to find out. Read our Comment Policy here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.