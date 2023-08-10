Want to be an ag pilot?

Just published is “How to Succeed in the Agricultural Aerial Aviation Business” by Rick McCord.

With four decades of ag piloting under his belt, McCord shares his wisdom and practical guidance on the various pitfalls and perks of piloting an agricultural aircraft in his new book.

In the book, readers will learn ways to evaluate their suitability, what it takes to handle the demands of a small, rugged propeller plane, and how to exercise proper judgment when it comes to flying in inclement weather, according to officials with Palmetto Publishing.

The book is available online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.