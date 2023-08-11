Pilot bends new SR22

The pilot had just purchased the Cirrus SR22 a week before the accident and had a few hours of transition training.

On the day of the accident, he was going to go out and fly in the traffic pattern at the airport in Fairfield, New Jersey, and perform some touch-and-go landings.

During the first landing, the airplane was slightly off runway center and a gust of wind blew it left off the runway and into a runway sign.

The left wing sustained substantial damage.

Probable Cause: The pilot’s failure to maintain directional control during the landing roll in gusting wind conditions.

NTSB Identification: 104017

To download the final report. Click here. This will trigger a PDF download to your device.

This August 2021 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.